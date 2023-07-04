KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A hero, that’s what Lexy Blair’s family calls the man who they say saved her from her burning car last week after she was struck by a driver going the wrong way. Now, Robert and Pam Blair are looking for a man so that they can say thank you.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, a man was driving the wrong way on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains when he struck another car, both cars catching fire.

“On impact, she passed out, when she awoke the car was on fire, she saw flames on her windshield,” Pam Blair, Lexy’s mom said. “She tried to open the door, but she couldn’t get the door open, so she kicked the door and that’s how she broke her ankle.”

The couple is now searching to find the stranger that helped Lexy through the entire ordeal.

“Next thing she knew a man came along and he pulled her out of the burning car,” Pam said. “He got her out, took literally the shirt off his back.”

Lexy told her parents the man comforted her until first responders arrived.

“He took his belt off, he made a tourniquet out of it,” Pam said. “She had a huge deep cut on her leg, he took his belt off and put it around her leg.”

Lexy said the man appeared to be in his 40s or 50s.

“He stayed with her until the ambulance arrived, talked with her,” Pam said. “He said he is former military and had a daughter her age.”

Lexy suffering from several broken bones and she will need surgery on her foot.

“Her sternum, and many broke ribs, a broken ankle and a broken foot and many lacerations,” Robert Blair, Lexy’s dad said.

Though a difficult time for the family, the Blairs are grateful for the support they have received.

“Everybody has really bent over backwards whether family, my sister, friends which I expect,” Robert said. “The Knoxville Police, again the law enforcement has been outstanding. We are staying in a Hilton and they just bent over backward.”

Lexy told her parents she hopes to find the man that helped save her life.

“She said that mentally and emotionally she is going to heal much faster if she can find him,” Pam said.