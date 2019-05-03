Family, friends remember Westmoreland murder victims

Funeral arrangements have been made for three of the seven victims who were killed in Westmoreland, Tennessee last week.

Three generations of women will be laid to rest this Sunday at Rock Bridge Cemetery in Rick Bridge, according to the family of 43-year-old Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, 43; her mother, 64-year-old Marsha Elizabeth Nuckol; and her daughter, 12-year-old Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee.

McGlothin-Pee was dating Charles Hosale, who was also found dead inside home on Charles Brown Road Saturday. Hosale is the uncle of suspect Michael Cummins.

Cummins is also accused of killing his parents, David and Clara Cummins.

The medical examiner told News 2 the victims died from multiple blunt and sharp-force injuries.

A seventh person, Shirley Fehrle, was found dead inside her home not far from the home on Charles Brown Road.

Cummins’ grandmother, Mary Hosale, remains in the hospital in critical condition. She is also listed as one of the owners of the home where she and her family members were found.

Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, 12, was a 6th grader at Wesmoreland Middle School. She was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“She was a special young lady, always attentive,” said Pastor Chris Weathers, who coached her. “She was respected by her students, and I just think it’s terrible that someone so young, especially this girl, — [she] had potential.”

Pastor Weathers has organized a vigil at Westmoreland Middle Schoo on Thursday at 7 p.m.

“God has given us a community for a reason,” he said. “We can gather together, embrace one another, embrace the family that’s immediately affected through this — and we also need to remember that we don’t walk alone in this community. We are a strength to one another and God can help us by helping one another.”

Cummins remains at the hospital, guarded, as he recovers from being shot by police in the leg.

A vigil for the victims will take place Thursday night at Westmoreland Middle School at 7 p.m.

Visitation will be held for Marsha, Rachel and Sapphire on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Gilbert’s in Portland. The funeral will follow Sunday at Rock Bridge Cemetery in Portland.