Family files federal lawsuit after death of Claiborne County, Tenn. inmate

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – The Claiborne County Tenn. Sheriff, several deputies and medical professionals at the Claiborne County Detention Center are now facing a federal lawsuit following the death of an inmate.

The family of Jeffrey Drinnon filed the lawsuit this week, claiming he died in the correction department’s care, and in part, due to their actions.

Drinnon was arrested last February, accused of driving under the influence of meth. According to the lawsuit, officers used a taser to detain him.

While Drinnon was in custody, he suffered a stroke and died two days after his arrest. Drinnon’s family claims the jail staff was negligent for waiting to take him to the hospital until it was too late.

The lawsuit claims jail staff used excessive force and failed to protect Drinnon’s well being.

Claiborne County Sheriff Bobby Brooks tells WATE 6 On Your Side he has not received the paperwork on this lawsuit.