JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The deadline for Tennessee high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is nearing.

According to the release from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC), students in search of higher education are expected to submit the government application by no later than March 1 to remain eligible for up to two years of tuition-free community or technical college.

Last year, thousands of high school students chose to forgo the program, bypassing a total of $48 million dollars in tuition and grant funds. Executive Director of THEC Emily House emphasized the importance of the financial aid promise.

“Our goal is that every eligible Tennessee high school senior has the opportunity to make plans for college and succeed, and completing a FAFSA is a critical first step, especially before the Tennessee Promise deadline,” House said.

The release states that students who complete the FAFSA application are more likely to find success throughout their college journey by seeing continued enrollment, completed homework and obtaining a degree.

The THEC and Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation identified the importance of a quick head start and began developing numerous resources to aid high school seniors when filling out FAFSA.

Resources include step-by-step instructions, guides to ensure competition and videos.

For more information on FAFSA and supporting help guides, visit https://www.collegefortn.org/tn-fafsa-challenge/