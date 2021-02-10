‘Expect to have a traditional college experience in the fall’: UT announces expansion of in-person classes for Fall 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – All University of Tennessee campuses are planning to offer more in-person classes next semester.

According to a release from the UT System Office of Communications and Marketing, all UT campuses are expanding in-person course offerings and “expect to have a traditional college experience in the fall.”

The university states that plans for increased in-person opportunities are being made as a result of the the growing availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the state’s condition amid the pandemic.

“Our faculty and staff have done an amazing job to make sure our students are successful,” said UT System President Randy Boyd in the release. “The past year has been difficult for many students as they adjusted to online classes, social distancing practices and other safety measures. We want to do all we can to ensure our students are able to have a more traditional college experience this fall.”

UT says the campuses will continue to follow recommendations from both the Tennessee Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Individual campus plans will be announced at another time. The university system has campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Memphis and Martin, as well as other institutes across the state.