Exit 111, rock festival at Bonnaroo site, won’t return in 2020

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – Exit 111 Festival organizers announced Friday that the music festival won’t return in 2020 after a star-studded first year that boasted some of the biggest names in rock n’ roll.

The rock festival thanked attendees for their support of Exit 111’s first year when they made the announcement on their website and social media platforms at 11 a.m. Friday

Exit 111 Music Festival will not return in 2020. We would like to thank all the incredible fans and road warriors who rocked out and camped with us this year. 🤘❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zf5pCGabUG — Exit111Fest (@Exit111Fest) November 29, 2019

Exit 111 caught the eye of rock n’ roll fans across the country when the festival unveiled a star-studded inaugural lineup featuring Guns N’ Roses, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard and more back in April. The festival was held from Oct. 11-13 in Manchester at the site of Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Great Stage Park.

Exit 111 consisted of more than just music. It featured a circus, Red Bull Motocross riders performing stunts throughout the weekend and even a car show.

Exit 111 refers to the exit which goes to Manchester on I-24. The festival was a collaboration by Knoxville-based organizers AC Entertainment and C3 Presents.