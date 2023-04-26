KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee man accused of coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit acts and recording them has been indicted on federal child sex crime charges, according to the U.S. District Court.

Christopher Edward Allen has been indicted on federal charges for crimes that he allegedly committed between October 2019 to April 2022.

Allen, a fast food employee known for his TikTok videos, was arrested in a sting operation in Kingston in April 2022 while attempting to meet a 13-year-old for sex.

According to the indictment, Allen was also charged with:

Two counts of attempted production of child pornography

One count of production of child pornography

One county of transfer of obscene material

Two counts of transportation of child pornography

Three counts of enticement

Allen is being held in the Blount County Jail. His next court appearance is June 6.

The case is being heard in the Eastern District of Tennessee of the U.S. District Court at Knoxville by Judges Thomas Varlan and Debra Poplin.