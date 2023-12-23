KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s status as a concert destination is on the rise. While the event calendars for the second half of 2024 have yet to be filled out, there are plenty of exciting concerts and events already scheduled at the city’s two largest indoor venues.

Live music industry trade publication Pollstar rated Knoxville 41st on its 2023 list of concert market ranking, up a staggering 56 places from the previous year. The massive jump can be attributed largely to the increasing regularity of major acts coming to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center since the start of alcohol sales at University of Tennessee campus venues in 2019.

The venue has more big acts on the schedule for the first half of 2024. Fans should also keep an eye out for news on Aerosmith’s rescheduled Knoxville tour date after it was postponed due to Steven Tyler’s fractured larynx.

Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center 2024 Events

January 18 – Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour

January 27-28 – Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Feb. 8 – Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour

Feb. 24 – Riley Green: Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour

March 2 – Professional Bull Riders Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour

March 15 – Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

March 16 – Dan + Shay: Heartbreak On The Map Tour

March 28 – Avenged Sevenfold: Life Is But A Dream Tour

April 4 – Sam Hunt: Outskirts Tour 2024

April 6 – Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Comedy Tour

April 16 – Tyler Childers: Mule Pull ’24 Tour

April 21 – MercyMe: Always Only Jesus Tour

April 26 – Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour 2024

May 9-10 – Zach Bryan – 2024 North American Tour

Sept. 12 – Hootie & The Blowfish – Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum 2024 Events