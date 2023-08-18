HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An explosion has been reported at a gas plant in Hickman County Friday morning.

The explosion happened around 8:20 a.m. at the Tennessee Gas Pipeline/Kinder Morgan facility located at 2775 Highway 48 North in Nunnelly.

Photo submitted

The explosion happened at one of the compressor buildings at the natural gas compressor station as a result of an equipment failure, according to Kinder Morgan.

No injuries have been reported but the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office is evacuating anyone within a one-mile radius. A portion of the southbound lanes of Highway 48 in the immediate area is closed to traffic.

The Fairfield church of Christ is currently open for anybody needing shelter for the evacuation in addition to the Nunnally community center.

Fire departments from multiple counties, including a Nashville Fire Department’s HAZMAT unit, have been called in to help assist with the situation.

Kinder Morgan reported the fire from the explosion has been extinguished and the facility has been closed as a precaution. The company will investigate the cause of the explosion.

Centerville Mayor Gary Jacobs told News 2 he was outside and heard the explosion when it happened. He is meeting with officials now to and a media briefing is expected around 11:30 a.m.

