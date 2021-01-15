Etowah, Tenn. funeral home employee charged with stealing from business, customers

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) — A former funeral home employee is facing charges after he allegedly stole money from the funeral home and families of the deceased.

Brian Miracle worked for Serenity Funeral Home. His employer accused him of theft during a 10-year period.

An investigation that began in September 2020 found unauthorized transactions and misuse of a funeral home credit card. Approximately $80,000 were taken from Serenity and an additional $13,000 was taken from individuals for funeral expenses that Miracle did not pass along to his employer, according to an Etowah Police Department report.

Miracle was arrested this week and indicted on charges including two counts of theft of property and one count of burglary other than habitation. He is being held in the McMinn County Jail.