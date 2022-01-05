Escaped Nashville inmate found more than 2 months later

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An escaped Davidson County minimum custody inmate was caught after being on the run for over two months.

On Oct. 25, 2021, Steven Hooberry, 32, of Joelton, was on his work detail assignment at the Davidson County Sheriff Office’s Correctional Services Center when he walked off with fellow inmate, Jason Morris, 34, of Antioch. Both inmates were housed at the Male Correctional Development Center.

Jason Morris
Jason Morris (Courtesy: Davidson County Sheriff’s Office)

The two inmates worked with outside clearance on various assignments like grass cutting and janitorial services. Both Hooberry and Morris were in custody for felony probation violations.

It is unclear how and where Hooberry was located. He is now facing an additional escape charge.

Morris is still at large. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

