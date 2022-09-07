COCKE CO. Tenn. (WATE) — One of the two Cocke County inmates who escaped while on a litter crew has been captured according to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

The CCSO announced on Wednesday that it and the United States Marshal’s Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force had taken Christopher Webb into custody. Webb was found near Exit 8 on Highway 25E in Morristown according to the sheriff. Webb was taken to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for holding. The investigation is still ongoing, but CCSO said that felony charges are pending.

CCSO expressed thanks to US Marshals, Morristown Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office, White Pine Police Department, Newport Police Department, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their efforts in capturing Webb.

“We cannot express our appreciation for the hard work and dedication that was committed to this apprehension of this escapee. Long hours and long days have brought this one to an end,” Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball said.

The other escaped inmate, Eric Ballard, is still on the run according to CCSO. Anyone who has any information should contact the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 423-623-3064.