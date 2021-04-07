Eric Church tour coming to Knoxville’s Thompson-Boling Arena

FILE – In this March 23, 2019 file photo, Eric Church performs during his Double Down tour in Rosemont, Ill. The country singer sent a message to fans in a new video that offers his belief in American resolve to overcome the pandemic. He is teasing new music, including a song called “Through My Ray Bans” from a forthcoming album. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eric Church, the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, will bring his North American tour to Knoxville this fall.

Church’s The Gather Again Tour will visit 55 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The 2021 Entertainer of the Year nominee will perform at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Friday, Nov. 12.

Tickets to all U.S. dates go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time at www.EricChurch.com. Church Choir members may access tickets early via pre-sale on Tuesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour will feature an in-the-round stage setup for the first time in Church’s career, centering the stage in the middle of the arena to accommodate as many fans as possible.

Church will appear in an upcoming PSA promoting vaccine education set to premiere during the ACM Awards broadcast on Sunday, April 18, where Church will also perform a song off his forthcoming Heart & Soul triple album project.

“It became very clear to me that the only way to really get back to normal is through vaccinations. You’ve got to get needles in arms,” he shared with Billboard in the April 3 cover story depicting the superstar getting his own second dose of the vaccine after consulting with epidemiologists and industry experts.

“I just want to play shows,” he continued. “Politics’ job is to divide – that’s how you win elections. Those things that unite us are music and sports. The times when, whether you’re a Democrat or Republican or whatever, you throw your arm around the person next to you. We need that. I need that.”