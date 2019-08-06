East TN could become home to new U.S. nuclear test reactor

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (AP/WJHL) – Government officials could choose East Tennessee as the home for their new nuclear test reactor.

The U.S. Department of Energy says it is trying to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants.

Some scientists are against the plan, saying fast reactors are less safe than current ones.

The Energy Department says it will prepare an environmental impact statement as part of the process to build the test reactor in Idaho or at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee by 2025.