Endangered Child Alert issued for siblings missing from East Tennessee

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau Investigation for two missing siblings from East Tennessee.

The TBI said 1-year-old Anara Brewer and 2-year-old Rykin Brewer were reported missing Tuesday from Lenoir City, approximately 30 miles southwest of Knoxville.

Rykin Brewer and Anara Brewer (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The siblings were last seen with their non-custodial father, according to investigators.

Agents said the pair could be in a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan with Tennessee tag CXD312. There is an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side, below the rear window.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anara and Rykin is asked to contact the Lenoir City Police Department at 865-458-9081 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.