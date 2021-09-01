Endangered Child Alert issued for siblings missing from East Tennessee

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau Investigation for two missing siblings from East Tennessee.
The TBI said 1-year-old Anara Brewer and 2-year-old Rykin Brewer were reported missing Tuesday from Lenoir City, approximately 30 miles southwest of Knoxville.
The siblings were last seen with their non-custodial father, according to investigators.
Agents said the pair could be in a 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan with Tennessee tag CXD312. There is an upside-down triangle sticker on the driver’s side, below the rear window.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anara and Rykin is asked to contact the Lenoir City Police Department at 865-458-9081 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.