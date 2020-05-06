FOUND SAFE: Endangered child alert canceled for Monroe County teen with medical condition

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE (3:45 P.M. May 6, 2020) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday afternoon it had canceled the Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Makayla Dicandio.

She was found safe.

UPDATE: Missing teen Makayla Dicandio has been found safe! 👍🏼



Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/nfSJEtEOB6 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 6, 2020

______________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a Monroe County teen with a known medical condition.

Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Makayla Summer Dicandio from Monroe County. The TBI said Dicandio has a ‘known medical condition’ and doesn’t currently have her medication.

She was last seen Tuesday, May 5.

ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find missing 16-year-old Makayla Summer Dicandio, from Monroe Couty.



She was last seen yesterday, has a known medical condition, and doesn't have her medication.



Spot her? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!



Please RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/ObGyCYOHeZ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) May 6, 2020

If you have seen Dicandio or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.