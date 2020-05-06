FOUND SAFE: Endangered child alert canceled for Monroe County teen with medical condition

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE (3:45 P.M. May 6, 2020) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday afternoon it had canceled the Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Makayla Dicandio.
She was found safe.
______________________________________
PREVIOUS STORY:
MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a Monroe County teen with a known medical condition.
Authorities are searching for 16-year-old Makayla Summer Dicandio from Monroe County. The TBI said Dicandio has a ‘known medical condition’ and doesn’t currently have her medication.
She was last seen Tuesday, May 5.
If you have seen Dicandio or have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
