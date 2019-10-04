Endangered Child Alert issued for Memphis teens with East Tennessee ties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities are asking for your help locating two Memphis teenagers.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking for 15-year-old Joseph Fitzgibbon and 17-year-old Angela Helm.

TBI says they were last seen on September 1 and have ties in East Tennessee. They believe the teenagers were traveling together.

Investigators also say both have known medical conditions and are without their medications.

Fitzgibbon is described as being 5’5″ tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

Helms is described as being 5’4″ tall and weighing 133 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue pajama pants and a white shirt.

TBI says their direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2274 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

For the latest news, weather, and sports alerts right at your fingertips, download the free WJHL News app! Available from Google Play and the App Store.