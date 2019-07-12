Endangered Child Alert cancelled after 3 kids missing from Maury County found in Minnesota

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has cancelled an Endangered Child Alert for three children missing from Maury County.

The children were found safe.

Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian were believed to have been taken by their non-custodial parents, who were both wanted for custodial interference. The alert was issued after they were last seen on July 9 in Van Buren County.

UPDATE: Analia, Abigail, and Michale have been found! Law enforcement located them, along with their non-custodial parents, in Cass County, Minnesota. The parents are currently in custody.



Thank you for helping us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/hgXd88KI0v — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 12, 2019

The TBI reported they were found along with their parents in Cass County, Minnesota.

Their parents were taken into custody, according to the TBI.