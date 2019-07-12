Breaking News
Former Carter County teacher charged with stealing money from Unaka High School program

Endangered Child Alert cancelled after 3 kids missing from Maury County found in Minnesota

Tennessee

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: TBI

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has cancelled an Endangered Child Alert for three children missing from Maury County.

The children were found safe.

Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian were believed to have been taken by their non-custodial parents, who were both wanted for custodial interference. The alert was issued after they were last seen on July 9 in Van Buren County.

The TBI reported they were found along with their parents in Cass County, Minnesota.

Their parents were taken into custody, according to the TBI.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss