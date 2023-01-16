SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An endangered young adult alert has been issued for a 19-year-old male from Sevierville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

John Tipton was last seen in the area of Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to Sevierville Police Department.

Tipton is a White male with brown hair and eyes. He reportedly weighs about 120 lbs and is 5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Please call Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.