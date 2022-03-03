KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville pro golfer is among the thousands of Americans stepping up to help the people of Ukraine. Alex Fourie is raising money for Hope Now Ministries, an organization that helps orphans in the central region of the country. His reason for wanting to help is a personal one.

Fourie spent the first seven years of his life as an orphan in Ukraine. Fourie was adopted and moved to the United States in 1999. He was born with a cleft palate and one arm, something he credits to the Chernobyl disaster, given he was born less than two miles away.

While memories from his childhood are not the best, he still wants to give back.

“I saw video of my hometown getting blown to pieces the other night and I felt really helpless, and I know that we can be doing something,” he said.

He’s thankful to be in the U.S., where he found family, a wife, and a love for golf. He wants to help other orphans who now face the threat of Russian aggression.

“This has made me grateful for the people that were there, that sacrificed, that kept me alive,” Fourie said. “I weighed thirty-two pounds when I was seven years old, malnourished and all that. But they did the best they could, and I know that they’re doing the best they can right now, and they need help.”

Fourie is partnering with Bacon and Co. to sell T-shirts through his foundation, Single Hand Golf. The shirts have “one Ukraine” and “one world” printed on them with the hashtag #standwithUkraine. He said all the proceeds will go to Hope Now, an organization he says is actively working to get children to safety.