SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A corn maze in Sevierville is advertising the new Hands Free Law in Tennessee.

If you look to the right of your screen, you can see the shape of the volunteer state, as well as a hand holding a phone with the words “Hands Free” over top.

Picture of a corn maze that Kyker Farms Corn Maze created to help spread the word about Hands Free Tennessee. #HandsFreeTN #SafetyFirst #JustDrive #CornMaze #Fall 🚫📱🚘📵 pic.twitter.com/JrMJBa8kTS — myTDOT (@myTDOT) September 23, 2019

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Kyker Farms Corn Maze created the intricate picture to promote the new law.