East Tennessee woman wants new trial, claims D.A. had affair with murder victim’s sister

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee woman found guilty of killing her husband is requesting a new trial.

Miranda Cheatham is serving an 18-year sentence for the 2016 death of her husband, James Cheatham. She accused Bradley County District Attorney Steve Crump of having an affair with a family member of the victim.

In a motion filed on Friday, her attorney claims a recently obtained recording of a conversation indicates the victim’s sister was having an affair with District Attorney Crump.

The motion said the recording captures Dana Cheatham threatening and blackmailing D.A. Crump to prosecute the case and make a conviction.

When asked for comment, Crump said in part to WTVC, “the allegations contained in the filings are untrue. There was no inappropriate conduct of any kind by me with Dana Cheatham or by me or my office in prosecuting this case.”

Crump also said his office will be filing a complete response to the motions.