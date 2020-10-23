East Tennessee teen becomes one of America’s first female Eagle Scouts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Powell teen has become one of America’s first female Eagle Scouts.

Alyssa Ross is among hundreds of young women making up the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. She is the very first in the Great Smoky Mountain Council, which covers most of East Tennessee.

After her review at Hall’s Deli, Alyssa tells us she couldn’t be more excited:

“It has been a crazy experience. When I started last year on February 1, I honestly could not picture this moment and I was just looking forward to it,” Ross said, “Now that I’m actually here after all the work that we’ve done and everything we’ve been through, it’s so crazy just to think about it.”

“When I thought who might be the first in this council I never had any doubt that it wouldn’t be Alyssa.” Great Smoky Mountain Council Scout Executive David Williams

“It’s an awesome experience and opportunity for us to provide the time-honored traditions of scouting to more young people in our council,” he said.

Eagle scout is the scout program’s highest rank to earn it you have to take on leadership roles, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges and organize and complete a large community service project.

The Boy Scouts of America announced in 2018 that it would change its name to Scouts BSA and begin allowing girls to participate in the Cub Scout program in February 2019.