East Tennessee student flown to hospital for vaping-related medical emergency

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sequoyah High School student was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for a vaping-related medical emergency Wednesday morning, according to sheriff’s officials and school district superintendent Dr. DeAnna McClendon.

Monroe County Schools Director Dr. DeAnna McClendon confirmed the emergency was a vaping-related incident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the high school student was flown to UT Medical Center around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday evening, Dr. McClendon released the following statement:

“We are greatly saddened as a school community to report that one of our Sequoyah High School students was transported earlier today by LifeStar to a hospital in the Knoxville area. It was reported this medical emergency was due to vaping. Because U.S. Surgeon General has declared teen vaping to be a nationwide epidemic, Monroe County Schools will launch a full educational campaign to make students, parents, and faculty aware of the dangers of vaping.

We ask that parents please talk to your children and check their backpacks and rooms for these devices. We are worried that students do not understand how dangerous they are and may experiment with them due to a lack of understanding.” Dr. DeAnna McClendon, Director of Schools, Monroe County Schools

Because the student is a minor, no further information was available.