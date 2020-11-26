East Tennessee soldier deployed overseas sends Thanksgiving greeting

Tennessee

by: Melissa Greene

ANSBACH, Germany (WATE) – An East Tennessee soldier is sending home well wishes for family and friends this Thanksgiving.

PFC Malcolm Johnson is with the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade currently stationed in Germany.

The video was recorded and released by the Department of Defense as part of their traditional military greetings campaign held each holiday season.

