East Tennessee mother of five in critical condition after fall

TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazwell, Tennessee family is now having to say goodbye after an accident left a mother of five in the Intensive Care Unit. Brittany Procy was home with a couple of her close friends when she fell down her basement stairs and had to be airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Her mom, Michelle Holbrook, said her daughter loved to take pictures and took pictures of everything. Now, she’s glad she has those photos to look back on.

“That smile, it just radiates,” said Holbrook looking at the photos of her daughter.

She will remember Brittany by the good times they shared together like swimming in the lake and watching the ducks.

“She loved to just be funny and daring,” smiled Holbrook through her tears.

Holbrook said she will now remember her daughter through her grandkids, “The children just know that she’s had a bad accident and that the doctors are trying to take care of her.”

As for Brittany Procy’s fiancé, Jermey Carmack, he found out in a phone call.

“I got woke up about 3 a.m. with a phone call that she had fell down our basement stairs,” he explained.

Brittany was a stay-at-home mom with all five of their kids and now Carmack is going to have to figure out life on his own. They were going to get married in September of 2022.

“It’s been really hard for me and trying to keep things going for these kids,” he said.

Carmack said that it’s her memory that will help get him through the hard times, “I just want to see her smile again and hug her. Tell her it will be okay. I’ll figure it out but it’s going to take time. Tell her I love her.”

It’s that love that will now live on through the gift of organ donation.



“Her giving the gift of life to somebody else is probably one of the best things that could,” Carmack stopped to rephrase his statement, “it’s the only good thing that could come out of this.”

Just like all those pictures she left behind, her family knows with this donation, she’ll still be here in some may. Her family said there will be a hero’s walk at UT Medical Center Thursday night for Brittany. This is to give thanks for the gift of organ donation.

Her family also has a PayPal account set up to help pay for medical bills and arrangements — the PayPal is @helpbrittany2019