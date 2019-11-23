East Tennessee humane society taking in 23 dogs in case of an overwhelmed caretaker

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society received a call on Wednesday from Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to help pull animals from a home in Hancock.

The humane society made calls to area shelters seeking assistance; and made plans to pull the animals.

23 dogs were rescued in this case, and it is not being called a hoarding case, it was just an overwhelmed caretaker.

The Morristown shelter was the first level of care. On Friday, the Mobile Vet Clinic for UT Vet Hospital arrived and helped to reach out to other counties and rescue groups so they can be sheltered and receive continuous care.

The dogs are in rough condition, all of them having skin problems; most of them have canine scabies, dental diseases, vision issues, and are very thin.

Everyone in the community can help by either fostering or adopting these dogs; you can also help by donating towels, blankets, dog food or monetary donations to help with their medical bills.

Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society is the hub for these dogs while they’re being cared for.

All the information about the Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society can be found at its website, http://mh-humanesociety.com/.

LATEST STORIES: