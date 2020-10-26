East Tennessee couple charged with murder in child abuse case to be arraigned

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee couple charged with murder after children’s remains were found on their property will be arraigned Monday.

The remains of one of the couple’s four non-biological children were found on the property of Michael Gray Sr. and Shirley Gray’s Roane County home in May. Just days later, remains of another child were discovered buried at a Knox County home previously occupied by the Grays.

Michael and Shirley Gray were indicted for felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect and aggravated kidnapping earlier this month. They also face charges for faking educational records, theft of property and abuse of a corpse.

Both have been in custody since their arrests in May.