Multiple East Tennesseans already helping with Hurricane Dorian relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Red Cross says it currently has 48 volunteers deployed from the Tennessee region to respond with relief for Hurricane Dorian. The volunteers were sent to Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, but they’re not the only locals lending a hand.

WJHL’s sister station, WATE 6 On Your Side, spoke to different people and agencies joining in on the relief efforts.

Two first responders from Anderson County are already in Florida, and a Knoxville store is stepping up as well, collecting donations of bottled water.

Mid Mod Collective has turned a section of its warehouse into a “water donation station.” They’ve already got one pallet full of water, but say they’re hoping for more to take to hurricane victims that’ll need it most.

“Once the storm hits then we’ll kind of know where it’s needed, and we’re hoping people will bring donations, and we’ll take a truck down in the next few days,” said co-owner Allyson Virden.

Some local relief is already in Florida. A team from Anderson County EMS consisting of a paramedic and EMT is still waiting on their assignment. Currently they are stationed in High Springs, Florida outside of Gainsville, but they are ready to respond where they’re needed most.

“Everybody is just trying to be patient, probably just trying to rest because there could be a tremendous amount of work with very little break in between coming forward,” said EMS Director Nathan Sweet.

Both of the local groups say these are their own ways to lend a hand and give back.

“I’m from Gatlinburg, and so I was there during the fires and know how much donations are greatly appreciated. So this was just a way that we could give back,” Virden said.

“Everybody has the ability to help, this is just the way that we’re able to help,” said Sweet.

If you want to help out with the water donations, you can drop water off at Mid Mod Collective. They’re open everyday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and located are at 1621 North Central Street.