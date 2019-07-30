East Tennessean among the final two on ‘The Bachelorette’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee’s Jed Wyatt is down to the final two on the hit ABC show “The Bachelorette.”

Monday night was the first part of a two-part finale, where Hannah B. will choose either Jed Wyatt or Tyler Cameron to be her fiance.

Wyatt, 25, grew up in Sevierville, but you may recall the show’s Hometown dates episode took them through Knoxville and Market Square. Wyatt currently lives in Nashville as a singer-songwriter.

On Tuesday night, we will know if Wyatt is the big winner – or not.