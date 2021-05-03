East Tenn. restaurant deck collapses during birthday party, leaving 11 people hospitalized

SODDY DAISY, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple people were injured after a restaurant’s deck collapsed during a birthday party in Soddy Daisy, per the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

The office reports that around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a 911 call stated that 40-plus people had fallen from a deck that collapsed at Zoi’s Restaurant.

Multiple first responders worked the scene, and a total of 11 people were transported to the hospital.

Of those hospitalized, two patients were suffering from “critical” injuries, while the other nine had “non-critical injuries” according to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

At this time, the Hamilton County Building Codes is aware of the situation and will be inspecting the deck to find the cause of the collapse.