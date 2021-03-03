East Tenn. motel destroyed by fire days after reopening

JELLICO, Tenn. (WATE) – A Jellico, Tennessee motel was destroyed after a large fire early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were called to Parkway Inn just after 10 p.m. last night. Officials said the motel had been closed for remodeling and had just reopened a few days ago.

A handful of people were staying there but everyone was able to get out before firefighters arrived. No injuries have been reported.

“We got called out on this to assist Jellico and when we got here there was probably two rooms engulfed,” Jellico Fire & Rescue’s Mitchell Long said, “And it just contained inside and there’s not a whole you can do with it.”

“It stayed in the attic and it just basically just destroyed the whole building from one end to the other,” Mitchell said.





















Firefighters worked into the early morning hours to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.