DRONE VIDEO: Sinkhole opens in Jefferson City restaurant parking lot; two more sinkholes reported

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A few sinkholes opened up in Jefferson City Monday, with one of them swallowing up a vehicle.

The first reported sinkhole occurred in the parking lot of a Jefferson City restaurant, Gondolier, which is located in the 500 block of East Broadway Boulevard and appeared to be closed Monday.

The second sinkhole reported was in the parking lot of another restaurant down the street, outside In and Out Donuts. That sinkhole at first didn’t appear to look as big as the first, but we’re told it’s much wider beneath the surface.

The third sinkhole was getting worked on by TDOT crews on Monday, which occurred on Highway 11 East near Mossy Creek Road. Work at the third sinkhole had wrapped up by Monday night and the highway has reopened.

Drone video, photo gallery of sinkhole near Gondolier:

