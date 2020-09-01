Drone video of the Sevierville property being developed by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Watch this drone video of the tract the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians plans to develop as a “experiential destination” at Sevierville’s busy Exit 407.

The 200-acre mixed-use development will serve as a gateway and “first stop” for more than 11 million tourists who travel through Sevier County to the Great Smoky Mountain National Park every year, according to a news release from a firm working with the tribe, which is based in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The land, purchased in 2019 for $13.5 million, is a major project for the business development entity known as Kituwah, LLC, which owns the land. The land is located just off Interstate 40 at the Sevierville exit (Highway 66).

“Our tribe established Kituwah, LLC to move at the pace of business and to diversify our economic interests in areas other than gaming,” said Principal Chief Richard Sneed. “We are pleased with the strong interest in the property and look forward to strengthening partnerships with Sevier County.”

