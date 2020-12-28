Driver of suspicious vehicle in Middle Tennessee charged for filing false reports

LEBANON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police found no explosives in a suspicious vehicle that closed Highway 231 in Wilson County on Sunday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office revealed that driver James Turgeon, 33 of Holly Grove Road near Murfreesboro, was charged with two counts of felony filing a false report and one count of tampering with evidence.

According to the sheriff’s office, Turgeon played similar audio to that of the RV audio before it exploded in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed Turgeon made a similar announcement at Kings Chapel Independent Missionary Baptist Church at Jefferson Pike and Dunaway Chapel Road while church was in service Detective Sgt. Steve Craig

Sheriff’s deputies from Wilson and Rutherford counties along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the incident, stopping Turgeon who was driving in Wilson County.

THP’s Special Operating Unit used a robot to search the truck, and no devices were detected.

This incident follows after the early Christmas morning blast in downtown Nashville resulted in damage to dozens of buildings and injured at least three people.