Driver critically wounded in ‘extreme case of road rage’ on I-24 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for the driver who shot another motorist Thursday evening during an “extreme case of road rage” on I-24 eastbound near the I-440 junction in South Nashville.

Metro police said the 28-year-old victim, who lives in La Vergne, told officers he was merging onto I-24 east from I-440 in heavy traffic around 5:15 p.m., when another driver repeatedly attempted to cut in front of him.

According to the victim, the driver flipped him off, then began shooting at him. He suffered gunshot wounds to his torso and left leg, but is expected to recover, police said.

The victim described the shooter as a woman in her 20s, driving a black four-door Audi, police explained.

The rear window of another vehicle was also reportedly shattered by the gunfire. It appeared no one in that vehicle was injured.