Drive Electric Earth Day event to cruise into Bays Mountain Park April 22

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Plug In America and the Electric Auto Association’s Drive Electric Earth Day event will take off on April 22 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium.

The ride and drive will be a socially distanced outdoor show that will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The initiative aims to showcase the benefits of driving electric rather than opting for vehicles that demand the use of fossil fuels.

The Tennessee Valley Authority and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation recently announced a partnership to develop a network of fast-charging stations along Tennessee’s major corridors.

That brings Drive Electric TN closer to its goal of 200,000 electric vehicles in the state by 2028.