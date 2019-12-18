Dollywood’s Wildwood Grove up for national award, vote online now

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood’s newest attraction has garnered national attention all year, and it is now up for an award you can vote for.

Wildwood Grove has been nominated for Best New Attraction in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards. The new area for the theme park includes six new ride attractions as well as new dining options and retail shops with a focus on including the whole family.

The contest runs through Dec. 30. Voters can vote one time each day on each of their devices, including phone, tablet and computer.

MORE ONLINE | Vote Wildwood Grove as the Best New Attraction in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice awards

The nomination is just one of the nods to Dollywood in 2019. USA Today has already given a 10Best Award to the theme park for Best Halloween Event. Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and Smoky Mountain Christmas event garnered second-place finishes in the media company’s Best Amusement Park Hotel and Best Christmas Event categories.

The theme park has also won three of Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards, including Best Christmas Event, Best Guest Experience and Best Children’s Area for Wildwood Grove. Dollywood also placed in the top 10 for four other Golden Ticket awards.