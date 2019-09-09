Dollywood’s ‘Great Pumpkin LumiNights’ wins USA Today award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood is getting more national recognition, this time for its Halloween event.

The theme park’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights has been awarded USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for “Best Theme Park Halloween Event.”

Other winning theme parks on the list included Busch Gardens, Universal Studios and Carowinds.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights is a part of Dollywood’s annual Harvest Festival.

Families can enjoy pumpkin displays, lights and performances.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival kicks off later this month, running September 27 through November 2.