Dollywood to hold auditions for performers to join entertainment team in January

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – How would you like to perform at Dollywood?

The Sevier County theme park is in search of performers to join their entertainment team in the upcoming year.

Registration will begin on January 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Open auditions will be held on Saturday, January 11 starting at 10 a.m. with callbacks on Sunday.

Auditions will be held at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort & Spa, located at 2525 DreamMore Way Pigeon Forge, TN.

Performers must be at least 17 years of age and proficient in musical theater, country and classical music.

To register for auditions, click here.