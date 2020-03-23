Dollywood suspending DreamMore Resort operations, anticipates park reopening in May

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollywood is hoping to open for the season in May after delaying the park’s grand opening due to coronavirus concerns.

Meanwhile, the park also announced Monday that it is suspending operations at the DreamMore Resort and Spa as of Tuesday. Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins will remain open at this time.

“The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented, and based on the ever-changing developments, we are constantly re-evaluating our options and hoping to open in May,” said Craig Ross, Dollywood President, in a statement.

Guests with resort reservations or tickets for the period of closure should contact 1-800-DOLLYWOOD for information on rescheduling.

