Dollywood removes reservation requirement

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollywood announced Tuesday that it will no longer require guests to make reservations prior to visiting the theme park.

Reservations were required as part of the park’s reopening plan to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“With the favorable feedback from our guests and the confidence our management team has in being able to continue to provide a satisfying experience for our guests, we are going to make it simpler and easier to visit the park without prior planning by removing the current reservation requirement,” said Craig Ross, The Dollywood Company President, in a news release. “Guests are sharing their praise for the extensive efforts we are making during this pandemic. They are telling us they enjoy the shorter wait times, and that they find it easy to spend their day with us.”

The park also announced that one-day and multi-day tickets are now valid for a five-day window following their originally selected dates. This will allow guests to visit at another time during the ticket window.

Passholder reservations are still required at Dollywood’s Splash Country, however.

More information can be found on Dollywood’s website.