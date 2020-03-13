1  of  3
Dollywood postponing grand opening

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollywood is delaying its grand opening as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The theme park announced it is delaying its season opening until March 28.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede and Pirates Voyage will also be closed beginning March 16. The DreamMore Resort and Spa and Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins will remain open at this time.

“We have been following the coronavirus crisis very closely and based on developments within the last 24 hours and in consultation with health experts, we are going to delay our season opening until March 28,” Craig Ross, Dollywood President said. “Despite the delay in opening, we are committed to taking care of our hosts while the park remains closed.”

“We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead,” Dolly Parton added.

Dollywood said it will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation.

