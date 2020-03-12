Dollywood plans to open as scheduled, media day postponed amid coronavirus concerns

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood officials said the park will open this weekend as scheduled but will postpone its Friday media day activities amid coronavirus concerns.

Dollywood Public Relations Manager Wes Ramey said the theme park is continuing to consult with its medical experts and is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

“The exciting economic news we planned to share does not seem appropriate based on what is going on. It doesn’t feel right,” Dolly Parton said. “We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead.”

