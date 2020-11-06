Dollywood offering $5 admission to Sevier County residents

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County residents can enjoy Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas event for $5 and help county residents at the same time.

Sevier County Days will be held Nov. 8-20, excluding Nov. 14, at the theme park. Anyone who lives or works in Sevier County can visit the park for a $5 donation to the Sevier County Food Ministries.

All proceeds from the visits go to the food ministry to help provide food for people in need.

“The pandemic has certainly been a challenge for all of us, but we also recognize that during these times we still have an opportunity to serve a number of our neighbors,” Carol Agee, Dollywood Community Affairs and Philanthropy manager, said. “Jim Davis and his staff at Sevier County Food Ministries do a phenomenal job of taking care of our community and, as always, we are honored to partner with them to provide support as we enter into what is one of their busiest times of the year.”

A state or federal-issued photo identification and verification of residence or employment is required to take advantage of the discount. Entrance will be given as park capacity allows.

To guarantee entry into the park, Sevier County residents can reserve their tickets online by visiting Dollywood.com/SevierCountyDays. After purchasing online, guests must show proof of residency or employment at the Dollywood ticket booth to pick up their tickets.

