PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood kicked off its Flower and Food Festival on Friday.

The festival features more than a million flowers on display throughout the park. Several of those flowery displays are mosaicultures, or sculptures made using plants and flowers.

As several Dollywood lovers know, the centerpiece of the Flower and Food Festival is a depiction of Dolly Parton’s mother sewing a coat of many colors. However, 2022 will feature several new colorful sculptures like a beekeeper, a peacock and a duck.

The festival is also introducing interactive exhibits, like an acrobatics show and Dolly’s Butterfly Garden in Chasing Rainbows.

Photo: WJHL

“It’s a digital opportunity for folks to be able to walk through, and there’ll be butterflies all digitally floating around, and you’ll be able to stand and the butterflies will be attracted to you,” said Wes Ramey, Dollywood’s Public Relations Director. “And when you move, they’ll kind of go away.”

Another popular aspect of the festival is also returning – the Umbrella Sky.

Tasting passes are also available for people hoping to try all of the festival’s special cuisines. The Flower and Food Festival lasts through June 5, 2022.