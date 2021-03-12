Dollywood kicks off 2021 season following construction projects, park opens to public Saturday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood opened its gates Friday to season passholders as the 2021 season kicked off.
Dollywood will open to the rest of the public on Saturday, March 13.
Theme park officials told News Channel 11 that despite the challenges 2020 brought, Dollywood had a good year and expects 2021 to be even better.
The park has undergone construction projects during the offseason to make improvements. Some of those projects included adding additional outdoor dining seating and changes to famous roller coasters.
“We spent a lot of time on our coasters in the offseason,” said Amber Davis with Dollywood Public Relations. “We retracked four big coasters, so Lighting Rod is practically brand new, Thunderhead has been retracked with new wood, Mystery Mine is going to have a great new experience and Blazing Fury has been retracked. So we really think our guests are going to love the ride experience.”
Dollywood’s Flower and Food Festival kicks off on April 23. Until then, the park has booked a lineup of shows and entertainment for guests.
Park leaders say COVID-19 restrictions like face covering requirements and social distancing will remain in place for the time being.