Dollywood kicks off 2021 season following construction projects, park opens to public Saturday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dollywood opened its gates Friday to season passholders as the 2021 season kicked off.

Dollywood will open to the rest of the public on Saturday, March 13.

Theme park officials told News Channel 11 that despite the challenges 2020 brought, Dollywood had a good year and expects 2021 to be even better.

Gates officially opened at 10 a.m. @Dollywood and the line is long! People are excited to get in! We’ll have live coverage of the opening on @WJHL11 at 12/12:30! pic.twitter.com/Nal0Eexv9x — Kelly Grosfield (@KellyGros_WJHL) March 12, 2021

The park has undergone construction projects during the offseason to make improvements. Some of those projects included adding additional outdoor dining seating and changes to famous roller coasters.

“We spent a lot of time on our coasters in the offseason,” said Amber Davis with Dollywood Public Relations. “We retracked four big coasters, so Lighting Rod is practically brand new, Thunderhead has been retracked with new wood, Mystery Mine is going to have a great new experience and Blazing Fury has been retracked. So we really think our guests are going to love the ride experience.”

Dollywood’s Flower and Food Festival kicks off on April 23. Until then, the park has booked a lineup of shows and entertainment for guests.

Good morning Dollywood! Happening today the park is opening for season pass-holders and then tomorrow to the public! You won’t want to miss out this year… some amazing things are in store for this season! Including re-opening the Lightening Rod and adding more outdoor seating. pic.twitter.com/nTjuYTizq2 — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) March 12, 2021

Park leaders say COVID-19 restrictions like face covering requirements and social distancing will remain in place for the time being.