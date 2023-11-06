PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dollywood is hosting its second annual “Sensory Sensitivity Day” on Nov. 18, which is part of its effort to make the park as welcoming and enjoyable for all guests.

A release from Dollywood said special arrangements will be in place from 9 a.m. until noon for park visitors with sensory sensitivities, such as reduced noise levels, quieter music and a limited display of lights in designated areas.

The Dollywood Express will make two “silent trips” during the event, in which the whistle will not be blown at all. The release reminds families that other sounds associated with the train ride will occur, although the whistle will not sound.

While the event takes place, the release said Country Fair games and rides with reduced noise and lights will be available solely to event attendees. Additionally, Santa’s List will be open to event participants and the Midway Market will be available for snacks and drinks, all working to make the experience comfortable for guests.

The release said the event will conclude at noon when normal sounds and lights will be activated for all park guests.

Dollywood said after the main event, sensory-sensitive rides and attractions can be found throughout the park, such as the Lil’ Pilots Playground, Granny’s Garden, Rockin’ Roadway and the Dragonflier. Immersive activities catered to those with sensory needs include hand-dipping candles at Old Flame Candles and performances of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and O’ Holy Night.

Families attending with sensory-sensitive individuals will have full access to Dollywood’s Ride Accessibility Center and the park’s Calming Room, as needed.

Registration for the Nov. 18 event can be done on Eventbrite.com. More information on accessibility at Dollywood can be found on Dollywood.com.