Dollywood hits capacity limit, online reservations sold out through Dec. 26

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Online reservations are sold out to Dollywood from Dec. 21-26 and entrance was being limited at opening Monday to guests with dated tickets and reservations with few walkup entrances allowed.

The theme park said on Twitter the park’s limited capacity is due to guidelines in the Tennessee Pledge. It is unclear if the park has lowered park capacity since Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on Sunday. That order limits gatherings to 10 people with some exceptions.

Due to guidelines in the Tennessee Pledge, park capacity is limited. At opening today, only guests with dated tickets and reservations will be able to enter. We will allow additional entry for those without dated tickets or reservations once capacity is available. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) December 21, 2020

It is not the first time Dollywood has reached its entrance capacity during the COVID-19 epidemic. On Oct. 7, during the parks popular Harvest Festival, the park took similar steps to limit capacity to those with dated tickets.

The tweet from the park says additional entries will allowed for those without dated tickets or reservations once capacity is available. Dollywood is closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.