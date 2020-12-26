Dollywood closed Sunday due to hazardous road conditions; those with ticket eligible for rain check

(WJHL) — Dollywood officials announced Saturday that the amusement park will remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 27 following Christmas Eve’s winter storms throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The park will be closed “due to hazardous, snowy and icy conditions on secondary roads to and in the park.”

The park announced though it will be closed Sunday, those with one-day tickets are eligible to receive a raincheck valid through Dec. 27, 2021.

Dollywood will be closed 12/27/20 due to icy conditions. Any guest with a 1-day ticket for 12/27/20 is eligible to receive a rain check valid through 12/27/21. Rain checks will be mailed automatically. At this time, we currently plan to open Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) December 26, 2020

This marks the second day of closure due to the inclement weather Thursday night.

Follow Dollywood’s social media channels for further information and updates.