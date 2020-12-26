Dollywood closed Sunday due to hazardous road conditions; those with ticket eligible for rain check

(WJHL) — Dollywood officials announced Saturday that the amusement park will remain closed on Sunday, Dec. 27 following Christmas Eve’s winter storms throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The park will be closed “due to hazardous, snowy and icy conditions on secondary roads to and in the park.”
The park announced though it will be closed Sunday, those with one-day tickets are eligible to receive a raincheck valid through Dec. 27, 2021.
This marks the second day of closure due to the inclement weather Thursday night.
Follow Dollywood’s social media channels for further information and updates.